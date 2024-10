Two trains collided head-on in Wales. One person died, and 15 others were injured.

The incident occurred in the Llanbrynmair area during the evening hours when two passenger trains crashed. Emergency services, including health, fire, and police teams, were dispatched to the scene.

The British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed that one person was killed and 15 were injured in the accident. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision, which is still unknown.