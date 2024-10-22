Patient wakes up just before planned organ donation surgery

In Kentucky, a 36-year-old patient, initially declared brain dead and prepared for organ donation, unexpectedly woke up just before surgery. Nyckoletta Martin, an organ preservation specialist with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA), revealed the incident in a letter to the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee during a session on organ donation and transplantation in September.

The patient, Anthony Thomas "TJ" Hoover II, was admitted to Baptist Health Hospital after a drug overdose and was declared brain dead following a heart attack. As the organ donation process began, life support was withdrawn per his wishes.

TJ's sister, Donna Rhorer, recounted how he opened his eyes on the way to surgery, though hospital staff attributed it to reflexes. Alarmed by his visible movements and tears on the operating table, the medical team halted the procedure.

Fortunately, TJ survived and is currently under his sister's care, though he continues to face challenges with speech, memory, and movement. The incident is under investigation by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and Baptist Health Richmond emphasized that patient safety is their top priority.

KODA contended that the situation was misrepresented, stating that if a patient's condition improves or if cardiac arrest does not occur within a specified time, families are informed that donation cannot proceed, and the patient remains under care. This case underscores the critical importance of accurately diagnosing brain death, utilizing methods like electroencephalograms to measure brain activity.

Organ transplantation remains a significant health issue in the U.S., with over 46,000 successful transplants last year, yet more than 100,000 patients are still waiting for organs.