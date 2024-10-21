3 of Rohingya family shot dead by rivals in Bangladesh camp

An armed gang shot dead three members of a Rohingya family, including a 15-year-old girl, in a refugee camp in Bangladesh's southeastern district of Cox's Bazar on Monday, police said.

About 15-20 unknown armed men entered the camp in Ukhia town of the district and shot dead three people of the same family, including two men and a girl, Ukhia Police Station Officer-In-Charge Md Arif Hossain told Anadolu.

Residents of Camp-17, the deceased were identified as Ahmed Hossain, 65, his son Syedul Amin, 28, and Hossain's granddaughter Asma Begum, 15, said the official.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the hospital for autopsy, Hossain added.

Police suspected the armed men to be members of terrorists Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO) and the slain Ahmed Hossain to be a member of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

The ARSA and RSO insurgent groups are active in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State, but in Cox's Bazar, they have locked horns to establish supremacy in the refugee camps.

Nearly 1.2 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh, the majority of whom fled a brutal military crackdown in Rakhine in Aug. 2017. Most of them are housed in overcrowded camps in Cox's Bazar district, but over 33,000 have been relocated to the island of Bhasan Char since late 2020.