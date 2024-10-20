Over 10,000 children in Türkiye find support in foster families

Under the Ministry of Family and Social Services, 10,294 children in state protection are being cared for by 8,619 foster families, providing a loving environment for their development. The "foster family service," part of "family-focused social services," aims to ensure that children lead healthy and happy lives in a family setting.

Since its initial implementation in 1961, the foster family service has been enhanced by the "Gönül Elçileri Project," initiated on December 19, 2012, under the patronage of Emine Erdoğan, to create loving homes for children in need of care. As of September this year, 10,294 children are being prepared for life in the warmth of family settings, up from 515 in 2002.

The program has positively impacted the lives of children with various disabilities under state care, with 1,133 currently living with foster families. The highest number of foster families is found in Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara, Adana, and Kayseri.

The government provides various supports for foster families and the children placed with them, including monthly payments for care, education, and upbringing expenses. Special monthly care fees for children with unique needs are increased by 50%.

Foster families receive training on understanding the specific needs of children, which helps improve communication and service utilization. Psychosocial support services are also provided by the provincial directorates to ensure effective service delivery.

Children are visited monthly for the first year and quarterly afterward to assess their psychosocial development and educational progress.

Anyone meeting the relevant legal requirements and wishing to serve the benefit of children can become a foster family. To qualify, individuals must reside continuously in Türkiye, have at least a primary education, be aged between 25 and 65, have a regular income, and not have any criminal records or health issues that would prevent them from caring for children.