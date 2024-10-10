Unraveling the mysteries of black holes: A cosmic revelation

Researchers at Queen's University Belfast, using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other advanced telescopes, have revealed how a supermassive black hole destroyed two stars. This striking discovery links two previously separate phenomena that have long been debated in the scientific community.

In 2019, astronomers witnessed a star being torn apart by the strong gravitational forces of a black hole after it ventured too close. Following this event, the remnants of the star accumulated in a disk around the black hole, creating what is referred to as a "star graveyard." However, new findings indicate that this disk has expanded and begun to collide with another star or a smaller black hole. This collision leads to repeating X-ray outbursts occurring every 48 hours.

MAJOR DISCOVERIES WITH X-RAY BURSTS

Dr. Matt Nicholl, who leads the discovery team, likened the event to a diver creating splashes upon entering the water, stating, "Each collision of the star with the gas disk around the black hole causes a significant gas and X-ray outburst."

These bursts were recorded by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, linking two previously mysterious clues. Dr. Dheeraj Pasham from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology summarized the situation, saying, "This means that two cosmic mysteries have been solved in a single discovery ."

OPENING DOORS FOR FUTURE RESEARCH

This discovery opens new avenues for identifying and studying objects around black holes in the future. Dr. Andrew Mummery from Oxford University noted, "Understanding the source of these regular outbursts will allow us to measure the abundance and distances of objects around black holes."

While NASA's Chandra program is managed by the Marshall Space Flight Center, the scientific operations are conducted by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. These new findings will also shed light on future research involving black holes.