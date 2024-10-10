Erdoğan calls on Muslim world to take stand against Israeli aggression

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the inauguration of the Namazgah Mosque in Tirana, Albania, the largest mosque in the Balkans, built with Turkey's support.

Recalling that a year has passed since Israel began its genocide in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, Erdoğan noted that 50,000 innocent Palestinians have been martyred and more than 100,000 people have been injured.

He stated that mosques, churches, hospitals, schools, universities, and markets have been bombed, and that the Israeli government continues its attacks in Palestine, indiscriminately targeting children, women, the elderly, and the young.

Pointing out that Israel has extended its massacre policy to Lebanon, Erdoğan said, "Standing against the state terrorism practiced by Israel is a moral obligation for all of us.

By attacking Lebanon, the Netanyahu administration has once again shown that it has no intention of bringing peace to the region. From this sacred place, I once again call on the Muslim world and all people of conscience to take a united stance against Israel's aggression."