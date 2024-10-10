UN urges Israel to end bombardment of Lebanon, withdraw ground forces

UN Political Affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo on Thursday warned of the "alarming" situation in Lebanon, as she urged Israel to end airstrikes and withdraw troops.

"Since the commencement of Israeli ground operations into Lebanon on 1 October, Hizbullah and the Israel Defense Forces have been engaged in intensified clashes in southern Lebanon," DiCarlo said at a UN Security Council session on Lebanon.

Emphasizing the escalating "humanitarian emergency" caused by exchanges of fire, she said: "The number of dead and wounded has spiraled: over 300 people have been killed in Lebanon just in the past week."

"Since last October, the number of dead has reached over 2,000, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Hundreds of those killed were civilians, including more than 100 children," she said.

Noting the pressure on Lebanon's health services, DiCarlo said that "many hospitals and centers closed following airstrikes hitting healthcare facilities and personnel."

She stressed that the Middle East is "dangerously teetering on the brink of an all-out war" with Israel's attacks on Syria, Lebanon as well as its genocide in the Gaza Strip and violence in the occupied West Bank.

"Our collective inability to stop the violence and stem the bloodshed is damning," said DiCarlo.

She urged all sides to seek diplomatic options.

"The state sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Lebanon and Israel must be respected. Obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, must be upheld," she said.

DiCarlo urged Hezbollah and non-state actors to end their attacks against Israel.

Urging not to target civilian infrastructure, she stressed that "indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks must be avoided."

She highlighted the need to protect aid workers and stressed that "journalists also must not be targeted."

"We need now to invest every effort to reverse this cycle of violence and bring Lebanon and Israel, and the region, back from the brink of catastrophe," she said.







