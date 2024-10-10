Erdoğan: Gaza genocide is common shame for all humanity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments during Albania visit on Thursday, "Genocide (carried out by Israel) in Gaza Strip, that has been continuing since a year, is common shame for all humanity

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on Thursday.

Key points from President Erdoğan's statements:

"I am delighted to be in the friendly and brotherly country of Albania for the second meeting of our High-Level Cooperation Council. As you know, last year we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Albania. Our friendly relations with Albania, which are rooted in historical ties and cultural proximity, actually extend far beyond a century.





