Cleaning lady accepted to medical school where she worked

Melisa Metin, who worked as a cleaner at the Endocrine Service of Medicine Faculty of Inonu University in Malatya, has taken a significant step toward realizing her dream of becoming a doctor. She was accepted into the medical faculty where she works, and her goal is to excel in her studies and eventually become a doctor in the same department.

Her happiness soared upon receiving the placement announcement, and she began her journey at Inonu University's medicine faculty.





She acknowledges the support she received from all the doctors in the endocrine service, where she worked as a cleaner, and mentions that like everyone else, she was affected by the catastrophic events that occurred on February 6. During the first semester, she attended private tutoring institutions but had to transition to studying at home after an earthquake. Melisa found inspiration and motivation for her exam preparations from the doctors she encountered while working at the hospital.

Prof. Dr. İbrahim Şahin, a lecturer in the Endocrinology and Metabolism Department at Inonu University Turgut Özal Medical Center, described Melisa's success story as inspirational. He noted that she got into the medical faculty while working as a cleaning staff member at the same hospital. Despite her financial constraints, she intends to continue studying and working. Prof. Dr. Şahin believes that with this level of success, Melisa will become an excellent doctor and stated, "We hold her in high regard, and we are immensely proud of her."







