Türkiye exceeds 85,000 tons in hazelnut exports to Germany

According to officials from the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Association, Türkiye exported hazelnuts to more than 120 countries during the season that started on September 1, 2022, and ended on August 31, 2023.

During this period, a total of 298,557 tons of hazelnuts were sold abroad for $1,795,189,783. Germany took the top spot in hazelnut exports, followed by Italy and France.

Türkiye exported 85,447 tons of hazelnuts to Germany, generating $496,653,928 in revenue.

Italy received 54,690 tons of hazelnuts, resulting in $330,704,289 in exports. France imported 21,132 tons of hazelnuts, bringing in $128,943,250 in revenue.

One of the markets where Türkiye has shown significant growth in hazelnut exports in recent years is the People's Republic of China. In the past season, Türkiye exported 8,078 tons of hazelnuts to China, earning $52,970,000.

The lowest export was made to Ivory Coast during the season, with only 6 kilograms of hazelnuts sent, generating $27 in revenue. Guinea followed with a 20-kilogram export, and Eritrea with a 30-kilogram export.