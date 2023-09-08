Rarely seen Anatolian Leopard captured by camera traps

DKMP (Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry) made a post on its social media account about the Anatolian Leopard, which is rarely seen in nature, being photographed with camera traps.

In the statement, it was emphasized that despite the difficulty of capturing the Anatolian Leopard, which is considered extinct in Türkiye, studies have continued tirelessly. It was reminded that thanks to meticulous efforts to protect the country's biological diversity and natural beauty, it was photographed with camera traps in 2019 for the first time since 1974.

The statement also highlighted the excitement and joy that photographing the mysterious legend of Anatolia, the Anatolian Leopard, brought. It stated:

"The documentation of this unique treasure has caused great excitement and is a source of joy. To protect this invaluable treasure and ensure the continuity of its species, our General Directorate has launched an intense effort. On the one hand, the regional action plan prepared by experts for the leopard species within the 'Central Asia Mammals Initiative of the Migratory Species Convention' is being adapted to our country. On the other hand, data collection has rapidly begun within the scope of the 'Anatolian Leopard Action Plan.' Phototraps have already been placed in large areas as part of the TÜBİTAK project, in which experts from different universities are involved. The data obtained from the phototraps will be used as baseline data in the Leopard action plan and in the management plans of wildlife development areas. We are following their tracks, marks, and protecting them so that these ancient lands will forever be their homeland."