FUNERAL MIX-UP IN ADANA: NEPHEW FOUND TO MISTAKENLY ACCEPT A WOMANS BODY INSTEAD OF HIS UNCLE

In a bewildering turn of events in Adana, a case of mistaken identity came to light when a body, initially unidentified, was discovered to be someone else entirely during a funeral ceremony. The incident created confusion, but it was eventually resolved.



The incident unfolded in Adana when Mahmut Paşa Gümüş, a 63-year-old kidney patient, passed away at Seyhan State Hospital after a prolonged illness.

The Gümüş family, grieving the loss of their loved one, retrieved the body from the hospital morgue with the intention of performing the final rites for Mahmut Paşa Gümüş at Buruk Cemetery in the central Sarıçam district.



However, during the process of preparing the body for the funeral, Veysel Gümüş, 45, the nephew of the deceased, made a shocking discovery. When he opened the body bag, he was astounded to find that it contained the remains of an unknown woman instead of his uncle.



In response to this unsettling revelation, Veysel Gümüş and his family promptly contacted the hospital to report the situation. They then returned the body of the unidentified woman to the hospital morgue.



Upon their arrival at the morgue, it was revealed that the body taken by the Gümüş family, initially without proper identification, actually belonged to a woman named Nurşen Yıldız. The deceased woman's body was subsequently returned to the morgue, while the Gümüş family retrieved their uncle's remains this time.



Veysel Gümüş expressed his shock and confusion, saying: "When I came here to collect my uncle's body, I submitted the necessary paperwork and received his body. However, when we brought the body to be prepared for the funeral at Buruk Cemetery, we discovered that the body we received was that of a woman. We had assumed it was my uncle, but it turned out to be a woman. It was a completely unexpected and unprecedented experience for me. The woman's family had also arranged a funeral for her. They are waiting for us, but there is no body there. We returned the woman's body and retrieved my uncle's. This is the first time I have encountered such a situation in my life. Everyone at Buruk Cemetery is in shock, and we are too. I plan to file a complaint about this matter."



After resolving the confusion, the Gümüş family proceeded to bury Mahmut Paşa Gümüş at Buruk Cemetery, where he was laid to rest.







