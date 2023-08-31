ELDERLY MOUNTAINEERS CONQUER TÜRKIYES HIGHEST PEAK, DEFYING AGE LIMITATIONS

68-year-old Melih Ağıroğlu from Muğla, 64-year-old Kemal Erece and Zerrin Ezgin from Antalya continue to pursue the physically demanding sport of mountaineering despite their advanced ages.

Engaging in climbing activities at various locations across the country, these mountaineers recently conquered the highest peak of Türkiye, Mount Ağrı, standing at an elevation of 5137 meters, in a 4-day journey.

These determined mountaineers aim to maintain their health and vitality through their dedication to sports.

Melih Ağıroğlu, who retired and settled in Muğla's Milas district, shared that he started engaging in sports after retiring. With almost a decade of sporting experience, Ağıroğlu has climbed Mount Ağrı twice and expressed his special connection to the mountain. He mentioned that he did not face much difficulty during the climb thanks to a healthy lifestyle and lack of smoking. He highlighted the importance of engaging in sports, especially for retired individuals.

Kemal Erece, who has been involved in outdoor sports for 18 years, described sports as a way of life for him. He completed his fourth climb of Mount Ağrı at the age of 64 and emphasized that age is not a limitation when one takes care of oneself. Erece underlined that the challenge lies within oneself, and the real competition is with one's own self.

Zerrin Ezgin, who has been involved in various sports and mountaineering for 12 years, expressed her joy of reaching the summit of Mount Ağrı. She described the experience as a sense of achievement and highlighted that the feeling of accomplishment is priceless.

The determination and passion of these mountaineers prove that age is not a barrier to pursuing one's interests and staying healthy through sports.