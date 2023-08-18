Rap video leads to gun charges : police conduct raids

The Police Officers of the Organized Crime Combat Department, affiliated with Istanbul Security Directorate, conducted an operation targeting rap artists, including Heijan and Muti. According to allegations, the operation was launched against rap artists who used long-barreled air guns and featured content glorifying crime in their music videos.

It is claimed that individuals known as D.T. by the name "Heijan," S.I. by the name "BIG," and Ş.T. by the name "CAC" were detained on charges of "Promoting and Encouraging Crime and Criminals." In a statement issued by Istanbul Security Directorate, it was stated that "rap songs on social media and in the music industry were being produced on behalf of the organization, and these songs were frequently shared by organization members, turning them into symbols of the organization. It has been determined that individuals are supporting the criminal organization through songs they have produced and shared on social media platforms." It was also mentioned that there is an arrest warrant for the individual known as M.N.D. under the name "Muti."