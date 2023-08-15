Google Doodle Commemorates 113th Birthday of Turkish Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan

On its homepage today, Google created a special "Doodle" to celebrate the 113th birthday of Nüzhet Gökdoğan. The Doodle honors Turkish astronomer and mathematician Nüzhet Gökdoğan, who is recognized as one of Türkiye's first female astronomers. The Doodle features images of planets, books, and an illustrated portrait of Gökdoğan.

When clicked, the Doodle directs users to a page with information and news about Prof. Dr. Nüzhet Gökdoğan, who was born on August 14, 1910, in Istanbul.

In 1954, Prof. Dr. Nüzhet Gökdoğan became the first female dean by being elected as the Dean of the Faculty of Science at Istanbul University.

Google's Doodle applications aim to draw attention to important days, holidays, cultural events, and significant individuals in world countries. Internet users can click on the specially designed logo to access detailed information about that day, person, or topic.