Thought it was a simple abdominal ache:Turned out to be a 22-centimeter cyst

Upon presenting herself at Nallıhan State Hospital in Ankara's Nallıhan district, Serpil T. complained of abdominal pain, leading to diagnostic tests which unveiled the presence of an ovarian cyst within her abdominal region.

Subsequent to the decision to undertake cyst removal, Serpil T. underwent a surgical procedure executed by Dr. Beyza Bellisoy, a proficient gynecologist, and her proficient medical team, employing an open surgical approach. This procedure culminated in the successful restoration of her health.

In an exclusive exchange with an AA correspondent, Dr. Bellisoy expounded on the intricacies of the operation, underscoring their achievement in excising a 22-centimeter cyst from the patient's abdominal cavity. She further conveyed a sense of gratification, deriving from witnessing the patient's revitalization consequent to the intervention.