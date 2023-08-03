Killer whales' boat attacks likely a playful game, not aggression, sientists say

According to BBC's report, scientists have noted that the increasingly common habit of "attacking boats" among killer whales living off the coast of Spain appears to be more of a "game" than an act of aggression.

Dr. Renaud de Stephanis, a scientist working on marine mammal conservation, stated, "They are not trying to seek revenge. It is not related to climate change; it is simply a game."

Stephanis explained that killer whales seem to be playing a game focused on the moving parts of the ship that remain underwater.

Additionally, it was mentioned that Stephanis and his colleagues attached satellite tracking devices to the fins of two killer whales.

Killer whale calves might be learning to "attack boats" from their parents

French sailor Lou Lombardi, who experienced an attack on his boat by killer whales near Gibraltar, stated, "I felt like they were training each other." He mentioned that the calves imitate the movements of adult killer whales after observing them.

Scientists observed at least 20 killer whales displaying this behavior and believe that they may have learned it by watching the movements of adults.

The habit of "playing" with the moving parts of boats has been observed only in the small killer whale population for now.