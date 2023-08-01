News Life WHO warns of 'cataclysmic' impacts of climate change

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has expressed deep concern over the extreme heat and devastating natural events that occurred during July, which has been declared the "hottest month" on record.

He stressed the urgent need for collective action to combat climate change and address its severe impacts on health and the environment.



The joint statement of the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization confirmed that the first three weeks of July marked the "hottest 3-week period" ever recorded, further highlighting the severity of the situation.



Ghebreyesus called for decisive measures to promote sustainable solutions and create a cooler and more resilient world for future generations.











