Temperatures to be above seasonal norms

Abdullah Macit, the Meteorology General Directorate Weather Forecast Specialist, said that according to the latest evaluations, an increase in temperatures was expected nationwide starting from midweek.

Especially in the southern regions, a temperature increase above the seasonal norms, ranging from 2 to 4 degrees, and in the inland regions, an increase of 6 to 8 degrees is expected. Macit stated, "We predict that the temperature increase will continue, including in the weekend. It is estimated that temperatures will be about 2 to 4 degrees above the seasonal norms in the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts as well as Southeastern Anatolia, and approximately 4 to 8 degrees above in other regions."

Macit stated that the weather forecast indicated that temperatures would rise to 34-39 degrees Celsius, especially in the Marmara Region, and up to 42 degrees Celsius in the Aegean, Mediterranean, and inland regions:

"We also expect temperatures to reach 36-40 degrees Celsius in the Central Anatolia Region and occasionally up to 40 degrees Celsius in the inland areas of the Black Sea Region. Until the weekend, we predict that temperatures will be around 40 degrees Celsius in the western parts of the Eastern Anatolia Region and 34-35 degrees Celsius in the eastern parts, while in the Southeastern Anatolia Region, temperatures are expected to exceed approximately 40 degrees Celsius," Macit added.

Regarding the temperatures in the three metropolitan cities, Macit said, "In Ankara, we expect the temperature to reach approximately 40 degrees Celsius until the weekend, 34 degrees Celsius in Istanbul, 36 degrees Celsius in Izmir, and 34 degrees Celsius in Antalya. Due to high humidity in Antalya, the heat index will reach up to 42 degrees Celsius."

Regarding precipitation, Macit stated, "There will be occasional local thunderstorms in the northern regions. We do not expect these rains to be very intense at the moment."

Macit advised citizens to avoid going outside as much as possible between 11:00 and 16:00 to prevent any negative effects related to high temperatures.