Controversial wedding ritual of bride walking groom on leash goes viral

Published August 01,2023
Wedding customs from different regions often capture attention on social media, and this time, a particular wedding tradition has left people astonished.

In the video, the bride is seen putting a leash on the groom and leading him around the stage while the "Salako" soundtrack plays in the background.



The guests at the wedding watched the scene with surprise, and the images quickly spread on social media, sparking both amusement and controversy.

While some found such displays at weddings entertaining, others criticized them as disrespectful and unnecessary.