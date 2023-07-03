British writer shares heartwarming tale of falling in love with Turkish waiter on holiday

Lisa Copur Jarvis, a writer from New Eltham, South East London, shares her story of finding love abroad. Thirteen years ago, during a girls' holiday in Türkiye, Lisa met Serdar Copur, a Turkish waiter.



Despite warnings from friends and family about the potential risks of getting involved with someone from a different country, Lisa and Serdar defied the odds and are now happily married with two children.



During the holiday, after a series of disappointing experiences with men back home, Lisa had declared herself off men. However, a chance encounter with a handsome Turkish waiter caught her attention. Despite reservations due to cautionary tales from others, Lisa felt a connection and spent time with Serdar during her holiday.







Upon returning to London, they continued to communicate and developed a long-distance relationship. They exchanged daily messages and had video calls, which helped nurture their connection. Lisa faced judgment and skepticism from those around her, but she followed her heart.



After two and a half years together, Lisa's parents finally agreed to meet Serdar and were won over by his kindness and manners. Eventually, Serdar moved to London to live with Lisa, and they got engaged on her 30th birthday. They later married in Oludeniz, the same place they first met, surrounded by loved ones.







Now, with nine years of marriage and two children, Lisa believes that love can be found abroad. She acknowledges that there is still a stigma associated with dating foreign men from certain countries, but she encourages others not to shy away from exploring relationships beyond their own borders. Lisa and Serdar's story serves as a testament that holiday romances can indeed stand the test of time.

Lisa concludes her story by emphasizing the importance of following one's heart and not giving up on finding love, even if it means looking beyond familiar horizons. She believes that love has a way of finding you when you least expect it, even in a foreign land.







