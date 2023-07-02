Friendship between Istanbul man and baby crow amazes onlookers

Yasin Varol, a bicycle parts producer in Sultangazi, has taken in a baby crow that fell out of its nest.

Varol's brother-in-law found the baby crow and brought it to his workshop, where Varol decided to adopt and care for it.

Named King, the crow is fed a diet of red meat and chicken by Varol, who also takes him on walks, often perching the bird on his shoulder.

Varol and King even enjoy watching sports matches together. After meals, Varol has trained King to do his toilet on command.

"My uncle called me and asked if I could look after the crow. At first, I only provided food when he was hungry. But as time went on, he became more attached to me. Now, he gets excited and starts cawing whenever he sees me. We go on journeys together. We watch matches together. We walk the streets together. We spend our days together. I will continue to take care of him until he is ready to leave. Sometimes, even I need to use the toilet, and he follows my command to do the same," Varol said in a statement.







