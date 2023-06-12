Workers quitting digital nomadism for not living up to their expectations

While the image of the digital nomad has gained popularity in the era of remote work, some individuals who have embraced this lifestyle have found it to be different from their initial expectations. The notion often evokes thoughts of professionals working on their laptops in scenic foreign locations or beachside cafes, exploring the world at their own pace while staying connected online.

Digital nomads encompass a variety of workers, including freelancers, independent contractors, entrepreneurs, and remote employees. Many of these individuals are white-collar and well-educated, according to experts. The number of digital nomads has been steadily increasing in recent years, with a significant surge following the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is challenging to determine an exact figure for these workers, a 2022 report from US-based consultancy MBO Partners estimated a remarkable 131% growth in the number of American digital nomads since 2019, amounting to millions of individuals. In countries with less available data, resources abound to support these untethered workers in their global adventures.

Nevertheless, an increasing number of individuals who have tried the nomadic lifestyle have shared that beyond the idyllic Instagram posts and positive travel blogs, the reality of this lifestyle is not always as glamorous. While there are certainly positive aspects for those who have embraced the lifestyle, many have also experienced negative impacts on their mental and physical well-being, as well as their job performance.

As a result, some individuals have chosen to abandon the nomadic lifestyle, leaving behind the beachfront views they once cherished. One example is Lauren Juliff, who quit her job in the UK to embark on global adventures. Initially, she found joy and fulfillment in her travels, but over time, the experience became exhausting and detrimental to her health. The absence of a stable community led to feelings of loneliness and depression, while the constant movement made it difficult to maintain healthy habits and personal relationships. Productivity was also a challenge, with unreliable internet connections and lack of suitable workspaces.

For Juliff, the turning point came when panic attacks, which she attributed to her nomadic lifestyle, prompted her to seek a home base. Settling in Portugal and establishing a consistent routine brought significant improvements to her overall well-being and work performance. Despite the difficulty of relinquishing her identity as a full-time digital nomad, she found a sense of stability, better health, and a supportive community.

According to Beverly Thompson, a sociologist researching digital nomadism, many individuals who embrace this lifestyle were unprepared for its downsides. The idealized image often portrayed on social media and blogs hides the negative aspects, such as loneliness, mental health challenges, and financial difficulties. While some individuals find the nomadic setup sustainable, especially those who monetize their experiences on social media, it does not work for everyone.

Challenges range from limitations imposed by passports, which restrict the number of countries one can visit without a tourist visa, to difficulties in finding long-term accommodation and dealing with inflated housing markets in certain regions. Darius Foroux, for example, encountered unexpected obstacles when he realized the complications of securing a long-term apartment and the higher cost of living in his chosen destination. These challenges prompted his return to the Netherlands, seeking stability and focused time for his writing and entrepreneurial pursuits.

While some individuals continue to thrive as digital nomads, even those well-suited for the lifestyle have experienced difficulties in maintaining productivity, health, and personal relationships while constantly on the move. Additionally, the percentage of digital nomads remains relatively small compared to the global workforce and tends to concentrate in a few countries with advantageous passports. As the trend continues to grow, younger individuals may explore the lifestyle for a few years, but more people are becoming aware of the practical realities. Meanwhile, employers are increasingly calling for a return to office-based work, which may influence the future growth of digital nomadism.









