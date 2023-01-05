Fikriyat.com: Address of exclusive digital contents in multiple areas

Fikriyat.com, which shows its difference with original contents from several fields ranging from Islam, history, literature, and culture to art, continues on its way with its special works that keep up with digital change.



Bringing its contents to a global scale with its new works, Fikriyat.com recently interviewed Abdiqani Abdulahi Hassan, a British engineer of Somali origin. Fikriyat.com editor Architect Tufan Okul asked questions about the difficulties that Muslims face while living in England.

Finally, in the interview of Fikriyat.com editor Architect Tufan Okul with Somali-origin British engineer Abdiqani Abdulahi Hassan, the difficulties of British Muslims face while living their religion in their country and the opportunities they have in England were discussed.

Abdiqani Abdulahi Hassan, who also served as an imam in various mosques in England, stated that they received intense support and strength from Turkey and that Turkey's presence meant great strength for them.

The Somali-origin engineer who frequently stated that they are targeting new projects with the Diyanet Foundation, said that he is extremely pleased with the fact that Fikriyat.com carries out studies for Muslims in other countries.

Hassan, who stated that they do not feel as much pressure on them as Muslims in the UK as in other European countries, also underlined that they encounter some problems from time to time.

Abdiqani Abdulahi Hassan also indicated that people of different religions do not have difficulty living their religion in England, and that a religiously free environment prevails.

Hassan also advised the British administrators to protect this free environment they offer for Muslims and followers of other religions. He did not neglect to mention the organizations they organized in England.

Hassan highlighted that Islamic Relief Worldwide, which was established in England in 1984, is quite strong and underlined that they can organize wonderful events together with Turkey.

Hassan also stated that it is of great importance for the Pakistani, Somali and Turkish Muslim communities in the UK to come together to strengthen their brotherhood and act together.

Finally, Abdulahi Hassan, who expressed his satisfaction with the interview with Fikriyat.com and the discussion of important issues, thanked the Fikriyat.com team.





