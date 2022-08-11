Rare lightning flashes towards sky, officials explain phenomenon

Scientists registered a bolt of lightning hovering over Oklahoma, United States, but the interesting part was that the phenomenon occurred in the opposite direction.

The lightning flashed towards up the clouds, in the direction of space.

The officials explained that a bolt of more common lightning is a burst of lights appearing in the sky, which launches an enormous amount of electricity into the surrounding atmosphere, and it normally goes from the cloud towards the earth, but in this case, it occurred in the opposite direction.

The experts indicated that the lightning was so powerful that it was carrying 100 times more electrical charge compared with an average one, adding that it was believed to reach 80 kilometers into the atmosphere, very close to the official limit of the exterior space.

Despite it not being the first of its kind, it was twice more potent, which is why it still is a mystery for scientists because of its rarity.

Thanks to technological developments, it was possible to make maps of these gigantic flashes of lightning through a tridimensional map, said Levi Boggs, a scientist from the Institute of Investigation of Georgia Tech.