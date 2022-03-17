News
Russian ballerina Olga Smirnova leaves Bolshoi for Amsterdam after anti-war protest
Published March 17,2022
Russian prima ballerina Olga Smirnova (31) has left the Moscow Bolshoi Ballet after protesting against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and will now dance in Amsterdam instead.
A spokesperson for the Dutch National Ballet confirmed that she had joined, and had met the rest of the troupe on Wednesday.
Smirnova, whose grandfather is Ukrainian, had spoken out against the war in Ukraine in early March, writing that she is "against the war with every fibre of my soul" on the messaging service Telegram.
She further wrote that she expected countries to solve their conflicts through peaceful means.
"I never thought that I would be ashamed of Russia, I have always been proud of the talented Russian people, our cultural and athletic achievements," Smirnova wrote.
According to the spokesperson, Smirnova had been keen to work with the ballet in Amsterdam for some time, a wish that has now been fulfilled sooner than expected.
"Olga Smirnova is an exceptional dancer," said Ted Brandsen, the director of the Dutch National Ballet. "It is something special that she will now dance here in the Netherlands."
The ballerina will perform in the Russian ballet "Raymonda" on the Amsterdam stage from April 3.
A soloist from the Mariinsky Ballet in St Petersburg has also left Russia for the Netherlands. Victor Caixeta, of Brazilian origin, has also been welcomed by the Dutch National Ballet, according to the news agency ANP.