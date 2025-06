The incident occurred on June 2 at the, when the suspect entered the mosque approximately 20 minutes before morning prayers and set fire to the. He then left the burnt remains at the mosque entrance before fleeing the scene.

The suspect in the anti-Muslim attack at the Errahma Mosque in Villeurbanne on June 2 has been detained near the city of Lyon, according to national media reports.

The Lyon Prosecutor's Office said the suspect was in a "psychologically fragile" state.