Headscarf ban in sports faces backlash in France

A French bill banning headscarves in sports received backlash on Wednesday from the Muslim Students of France (EMF).

EMF, a nationwide student organization, described the bill as "racist, Islamophobic and sexist," arguing in a statement on X that it undermines the principles of equality.

This week, the French Senate will debate and vote on a bill that aims to extend the ban on religious symbols — including headscarves — to all sports competitions in France.

"Under the guise of defending citizenship and public order, it actually creates sub-citizens," EMF said, adding that sport is increasingly being used as a stage for discrimination.

The organization stressed that it is urgent to oppose the "policy of control and sanctions" specifically targeted at Muslims.

EMF characterized the bill, introduced last year by conservative politician Michel Savin, as "a fantasy of separatism" in sports that relies on "vague and marginal figures" to manufacture a "public problem."

"Public space must not become a place of exclusion," EMF added, emphasizing that sport must be accessible to all.

In addition to the headscarf ban, the proposed legislation also seeks to prohibit collective prayers in publicly funded sports facilities.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International also urged French lawmakers to reject the bill.

In 2022, another attempt to ban religious headwear in sports was rejected by the French Senate.

Even if senators support the bill this week, it must still be approved by France's divided lower house to become law.









