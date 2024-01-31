 Contact Us
News Islamophobia Swedish ombudsman rules against doctor who forced Muslim woman to remove headscarf

Swedish ombudsman rules against doctor who forced Muslim woman to remove headscarf

Sweden's Equality Ombudsman has ruled in favor of a Muslim woman who filed a complaint after being forced to remove her headscarf by a doctor at a health center in Uppsala last March. The ombudsman found that the health center failed to provide a reasonable explanation for the doctor's actions, concluding that it constituted discrimination against the woman.

Agencies and A News ISLAMOPHOBIA
Published January 31,2024
Subscribe
SWEDISH OMBUDSMAN RULES AGAINST DOCTOR WHO FORCED MUSLIM WOMAN TO REMOVE HEADSCARF

Sweden's Equality Ombudsman ruled Tuesday in favor of a Muslim woman who complained that she was forced to take off her headscarf by a doctor at a health center in central city of Uppsala last March.

Saying that the health center has not provided a reasonable explanation for the doctor's action, the ombudsman ruled that it has discriminated against the woman.

"It is important that everyone who seeks care feels secure that they will be treated in a non-discriminatory manner," it added.

Consequently, it ordered the region of Uppsala to pay 70,000 Swedish Krona ($6,722) in compensation to the woman.