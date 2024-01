Swedish ombudsman rules against doctor who forced Muslim woman to remove headscarf

Sweden's Equality Ombudsman ruled Tuesday in favor of a Muslim woman who complained that she was forced to take off her headscarf by a doctor at a health center in central city of Uppsala last March.

Saying that the health center has not provided a reasonable explanation for the doctor's action, the ombudsman ruled that it has discriminated against the woman.

"It is important that everyone who seeks care feels secure that they will be treated in a non-discriminatory manner," it added.

Consequently, it ordered the region of Uppsala to pay 70,000 Swedish Krona ($6,722) in compensation to the woman.