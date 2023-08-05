Danish ultranationalists vow to escalate attacks on Quran

The anti-Islam and ultranationalist group Danske Patrioter (Danish Patriots) recently announced on social media that they would stage Quran burnings across Denmark and extended their acts of provocation to the cities of Odense and Vejle.

The move came after some of its members burned copies of the Muslim holy book in front of the embassies of Türkiye, Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iran in the capital Copenhagen.

The group also displayed anti-Islamic banners and chanted slogans.

During these acts, members of the group have been seen stepping on the Quran and a prayer rug, which they live-streamed on their social media accounts. One member was also observed stepping on the Turkish flag. The video was subsequently removed by Facebook.

The provocations took place under police protection.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration or attempts to do so by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen on July 29 regarding the ongoing Quran burnings.

During the call, Fidan reiterated his condemnation of the continuous and escalating attacks on Islam's holy book.

He emphasized that Islamophobia in Europe has reached an alarming level, even turning into an epidemic, and allowing such actions under the guise of freedom of expression is unacceptable.

Fidan also urged the Danish government to take immediate action to prevent these attacks.



