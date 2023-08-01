Swedish PM: Provocations against Quran turn into security threat

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson addressed the concerning issue of provocations against the Qur'an, acknowledging the serious security problem it has caused in the country. In a recent press conference alongside Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer, they discussed the steps being taken to protect society and combat this challenge.

Kristersson emphasized that the provocations have not only altered Sweden's international image but also impacted security dynamics, particularly in the context of Sweden's NATO membership and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. To address these pressing security concerns, the government is considering the implementation of internal border controls.

Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer further explained that the potential internal border controls could strengthen the work of the police and help detect individuals who pose security threats. The aim is to safeguard internal security effectively.

Regarding the prevention of the burning of scriptures, Strömmer clarified that they are examining possible amendments to the Public Order Act. This may grant the police and government additional powers to prevent such incidents, without necessarily changing the scope of hate crimes.

In a related development, Salwan Momika, known for his provocative actions of burning the Qur'an in Sweden, withdrew his requests for permission to burn the Qur'an in three districts of Stockholm. His previous actions, including the burning of the Quran under police protection in front of the Swedish parliament on July 31, had further exacerbated the situation.





