Denmark denounces Quran-burning incident carried out by Islamophobic group in Copenhagen

The Danish government has condemned the burning of the Quran by members of the anti-Islamic and ultra-nationalist group Danske Patrioter.



In a statement, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that burning sacred texts and other religious symbols is a "shameful act that disrespects the religion of others."





The statement also emphasized that Denmark's freedom of expression and assembly should be respected, and that the right to protest is supported, but that it should remain peaceful.





Danske Patrioter burned the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. The members of the group also threw the Iraqi flag and the Qur'an on the ground and stepped on it.





This is not the first time that Danske Patrioter has insulted Islam. In 2022, the group attacked the Turkish flag and the Qur'an in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen.



