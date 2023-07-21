Even Swedish press surprised by the provocative behavior towards Islam

In Sweden, Salwan Momika, who had already previously burned the Quran, once again insulted the Islamic faith by placing the Quran and the Iraqi flag under his feet in front of the Embassy of Iraq in Stockholm. Following the incident, reactions from all over the world came flooding in.

On the other hand, this morning's agenda for the Swedish press was this. The Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter condemned the Quran burning actions of many countries.

Hallands Nyyheter also covered the events and expressed that Türkiye was offended due to the Quran burning action.

In the news, statements from Akif Çağatay Kılıç, who is both a Presidential Adviser and an Ambassador, were included. Kılıç strongly condemned the despicable act against the Quran in Sweden. He stated, "I vehemently condemn this vile act, which is an insult to democracy and freedom, and a crime against humanity. The Swedish government should review the laws, decisions, and practices it hides behind."

In the following part of the news, the newspaper included the statements of Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who had said, "Even the United Nations have openly criticized this action."

In Aftonbladet, an opinion article was published. In the article, it was stated that if Quran burnings continued, especially in vulnerable places like outside of mosques or embassies of Islamic countries, it would be normal for strong reactions to persist from certain regions of the world.

The newspaper mentioned that the Swedish police wanted to put an end to the Quran burning incidents. However, the court had decided against it, citing security risks as the reason for not allowing it.

It was pointed out that this decision was controversial, stating that "according to the constitution, it is possible to restrict freedom of expression under certain circumstances."

The newspaper, which mentioned that even the court members considered the outcome to be unfortunate, also reported, "The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Tobias Billström invited Islamic representatives to explain how freedom of expression works in Sweden. However, regardless of the explanations, the Islamic world will never accept the act of burning the Quran quietly."

In the presence of a large police protection, Momika arrived in front of thethe Embassy of Iraq, where despite the reactions of those around, he threw the Quran and the Iraqi flag on the ground and stepped on them, while uttering words that insulted Islam.

Momika, after stepping on the Quran copies and the Iraqi flag, also used a paper containing a photograph of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr to wipe his feet. Subsequently, he proceeded to burn the Iraqi flag as well.

Iraq, cutting off diplomatic relations with Sweden, which allowed the burning of the Quran and the Iraqi flag, demanded that the Swedish Ambassador leave Iraq.

In a written statement by the Iraqi Government Spokesperson, Basim el-Avvadi, it was announced that in response to the second burning of the Quran and the burning of the Iraqi flag in Sweden, Iraq had decided to cut off diplomatic relations with Sweden. El-Avvadi further stated that Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammed Shia al-Sudani had demanded that Sweden's Ambassador to Iraq, Jessica Svrdström, leave the country, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq had instructed the withdrawal of Iraq's Chargé d'Affaires in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, Bivam Casim İbrahim.

The attackers who stormed the Swedish Embassy building in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, set the place on fire. Subsequently, the assailants who had targeted the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad to protest the attack on the Quran in Sweden were apprehended by the authorities.

In a written statement by the Iraqi High Judicial Council, it was reported that the Al-Karkh Investigation Court had decided to arrest 20 individuals who had participated in the attack on the Swedish Embassy building in Baghdad.

Türkiye's response to this event was also swift. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye issued a statement, condemning the despicable attack targeting the holy book, the Quran, in front of the the Embassy of Iraq in Stockholm.

In a written statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "We strongly condemn the despicable attack targeting our holy book, the Quran, in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm today. Following the vile attack on the Quran in front of a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, it was recognized as an act of religious hatred by the United Nations Human Rights Council through the resolution adopted on July 12, 2023. We now expect Sweden to take deterrent measures within the framework of its obligations in the UN, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and the Council of Europe, as well as its international responsibilities, to prevent this hate crime against the Islamic faith and its billions of believers. Türkiye is ready to collaborate with countries where such attacks occur to combat Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism, and discrimination," the statement read.

Upon the repetition of the attacks on Quran in Sweden, Iran called in the Swedish Ambassador of Tehran to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the written statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, the spokesperson of the ministry, Nasir Kenani, conveyed Iran's strong objections to the disrespectful actions against the Quran during a meeting with the Swedish Ambassador to Tehran, Mattias Lentz.

Kenani expressed that Iran strongly condemned the repeated actions against the Quran and Islamic sanctities. He also conveyed that Iran held the Swedish government entirely responsible for provoking Muslims and warned them about the consequences.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan also strongly condemned the attack on the Quran in Sweden. In their statement, they emphasized that allowing intentional and provocative actions promoting religious hatred could not be justified under the guise of freedom of expression, thought, or protest.

In the statement, the Islamophobic disrespect towards the Quran in Sweden was strongly condemned, and it was highlighted that the disturbing recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents worldwide, which deeply offend over 2 billion Muslims, was unacceptable both legally and morally.

The statement called on the international community to unequivocally condemn such Islamophobic actions, and it was emphasized that Islamabad conveyed its concerns to the Swedish authorities.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan had separate phone conversations with his Iraqi, Saudi Arabian, Egyptian counterparts, and the Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid Dibeybe, regarding the attacks targeting the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Hakan Fidan held phone conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Fuad Hüseyin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Faysal bin Ferhan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Samih Şukri, and the Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid Dibeybe, regarding the attacks targeting the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm.

During his discussions with his counterparts, Fidan addressed the attack on the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, highlighting the increasing Islamophobia and hate crimes against the Islamic faith in Europe. He discussed the activation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the need for joint measures to address the growing Islamophobia in Europe.

United Nations (UN) Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric made a statement regarding the disrespect towards the Quran in Sweden, saying, "We have clearly expressed that disrespect towards sacred books and places was unacceptable." Dujarric expressed concern over the developments, such as the attack on Sweden's Embassy in Baghdad and the disrespect towards the Quran, stating, "What we need is mutual respect." He also pointed out that such actions were mostly aimed to provocate.

Dujarric also stressed the importance of people not falling into the trap of provocation, while also emphasizing the significance of individuals respecting the religions of others and refraining from the use of violence.