Prominent scholar calls Quran burning in Sweden a ‘racist message’

A prominent sociologist has condemned the burning of the Quran in Sweden and the Swedish authorities' decision to allow such acts to take place under the pretext of freedom of speech.

Masoud Kamali, a former special investigator in Sweden, told Anadolu that burning the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish Embassy is a "political and racist message" aimed at Muslims that transcends to all European countries and beyond.

The act, he said, is a "political game," adding that the freedom of speech today is giving racist groups permission to attack migrants and Muslims and to enable them "to say whatever they want and make any action that they want."

He said that if a racist politician like Rasmus Paludan or anyone else was denied permission to burn Quran, it would not have damaged the freedom of speech.

Paludan and those like him have "support here," he added.

Earlier today, Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), burnt a copy of the Quran near the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital.