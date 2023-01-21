YPG/PKK supporters stage another provocative demonstration in Swedish capital Stockholm

Supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group on Saturday staged another provocative demonstration in the Swedish capital.

Having gathered at Norra Bantorget Square in Stockholm, supporters of the terror group demanded the cancellation of the memorandum of understanding that was signed between Sweden, Finland, and Türkiye last summer to address Ankara's concern about the PKK's operations in the two Nordic countries.

The supporters were carrying pieces of cloth symbolizing the terrorist group and posters of its ringleader Abdullah Ocalan and hung a puppet-likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan-by the feet on a pole.

Accompanied by police, supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group marched to the Medborgarplatsen area.

Earlier this month and last November, PKK supporters in the country also staged similar demonstrations which drew a strong reaction from Ankara.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum last June at the NATO summit in Madrid to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have warned that Türkiye will not give the nod to the memberships of Sweden and Finland until the memorandum is implemented.

Unanimous consent from all 30 existing allied countries is required for a country to join NATO.