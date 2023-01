Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Saturday that Islamophobic provocations were appalling, after a far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book the Koran near the Turkish embassy amid protests linked to the Nordic country's NATO bid.

"Sweden has a far-reaching freedom of expression, but it does not imply that the Swedish Government, or myself, support the opinions expressed," Billstrom said on Twitter.