Iran: Quran burning in Sweden aims to fuel anti-Muslim violence

Iran on Saturday strongly condemned the burning of the Quran, Islam's holy book, by a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist in Sweden, calling it an attempt to stoke hatred and violence against Muslims.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said some European countries under the false pretext of advocating freedom of speech "allow extremist and radical elements to spread hatred against Islamic sanctities and values".

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, under the protection of police and with permission from the government, burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

Kanaani said despite the strong emphasis on human rights in Islam, Europeans continue to "institutionalize anti-Islamism and Islamophobia" in their societies.

He added that the desecration of the Quran is a "clear example of spreading hatred and fueling violence against Muslims", which has "nothing to do with freedom of speech and thought".

The spokesman emphasized that Muslims worldwide expect the Swedish government to "prevent the recurrence" of such incidents and ensure the act doesn't go unpunished.

Paludan, the far-right extremist, has earned notoriety for his anti-Islamic activities.

In April last year, he stirred up a hornet's nest after announcing a "tour" of burning the Quran during the holy month of Ramadan.