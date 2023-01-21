Pakistan condemns Quran burning in Sweden as "provocative Islamophobic act"

Pakistan on Saturday condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, describing it as a "senseless and provocative Islamophobic act."

"This senseless and provocative Islamophobic act hurts the religious sensitivities of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Such actions, the statement added, are "not covered under any legitimate expression of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carries responsibilities under international human rights law, such as the obligation not to carry out hate speech and incite people to violence."

Islamabad urged the international community to show a "common resolve" against Islamophobia, xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

"Pakistan's concerns are being conveyed to the authorities in Sweden. We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and the Muslims worldwide and take steps to prevent Islamophobic acts," the statement added.

Earlier, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, burnt a copy of the Quran near the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital.