Ramadan begins tomorrow across Türkiye: Fasting and prayers start

The month of Ramadan, a time of mercy, blessings, and forgiveness eagerly awaited by the Islamic world, will begin tomorrow with the first fast. Muslims will perform the first Tarawih prayers tonight and wake up for the first pre-dawn meal (Suhoor) tomorrow. Known as the "sultan of eleven months," Ramadan begins tomorrow.

Muslims preparing to enter the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan will flock to mosques after the evening prayer (Isha) to perform the first Tarawih prayers.

According to iftar timings in Türkiye, the first fast will be broken tomorrow at 17:51 in Iğdır, while Edirne will break the fast latest at 18:58. Other cities' first iftar times include: Ankara 18:35, Adana 18:29, Bursa 18:50, Diyarbakır 18:08, Erzurum 18:02, Hakkari 17:55, Kayseri 18:26, Konya 18:39, Mersin 18:32, Rize 18:03, Zonguldak 18:38.

Citizens observing the fast will wake up tonight for the first Suhoor and make their intentions. Tomorrow evening, the first iftar tables will be set.

MOSQUE PREPARATİONS COMPLETE

During Ramadan, mosques will host Quran recitations (Mukabele) and full readings (Hatim). Under the coordination of the Presidency of Religious Affairs, mosques across Türkiye have completed cleaning and maintenance of sound and lighting systems. Minaret decorations (Mahya) will adorn mosques throughout the month.

According to Islamic belief, Ramadan is the month in which Quranic revelations began to be sent to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It also includes Laylat al-Qadr, a night considered better than a thousand months. During this sacred month, Muslims observe fasting to discipline the self, and give zakat and fitrah to demonstrate social solidarity. Ramadan concludes with Eid prayers following the final iftar.