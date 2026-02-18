Ireland weighs social media ban for under-16s

The Irish government on Wednesday will consider a new digital and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to introduce legislation for a social media ban for children under the age of 16.

The new digital and AI strategy that will be considered by the Cabinet later on Wednesday will focus on online safety for under-16s, public broadcaster RTE reported.

The new strategy is set to be a priority for Ireland's EU presidency from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2026, according to the report.

The government has already announced a trial of a "digital wallet" age verification mechanism for accessing social media platforms.

It will engage with the European Commission to ensure the list of prohibited practices under Article 5 of the EU's AI Act remains fit for purpose amid the growing power of AI.

Australia last year became the first country to introduce a ban on social media for under-16s, while several European countries, including France, the UK, Spain, Denmark and Italy, are considering or implementing similar measures.





