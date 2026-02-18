Brazilian President Lula arrives in India for state visit, AI summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday arrived in India for a state visit and to attend the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026, according to an official statement.

Lula arrived in New Delhi and will participate in the India-AI Impact Summit. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on the US social media company X.

Officials said Lula is in India Feb. 18-22 and will hold talks with Modi on Saturday.

Jaiswal said President Lula's visit will "impart strong momentum to India-Brazil partnership."

"India and Brazil share a close and multifaceted relationship, elevated to Strategic Partnership and rooted in a common global vision, shared democratic values and commitment to inclusive growth," he said.

Bilateral trade between the two nations reached $12.54 billion in 2024. Diplomatic ties were established in 1948.

India and Brazil are members of the BRICS bloc, which is currently chaired by India.



