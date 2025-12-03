A Prophet Who Spoke with Birds: Prophet Solomon

After Prophet David, Allah chose Prophet Solomon as a prophet. Solomon prayed to Allah to grant him a magnificent kingdom, and Allah accepted his prayer. Allah taught him the language of animals and birds and gave him power over the winds. He became a great ruler over humans, jinn, and other creatures, and even birds were part of his army.

One day, when Solomon went out with his army, he noticed that one of the birds was missing. He summoned the bird and asked why it had disappeared. The bird explained that it had come from a land called Sheba, ruled by a queen named Belkys, and that her people were worshipping the sun instead of Allah.

Prophet Solomon sent a letter to Belkys, inviting her and her people to worship Allah alone and to accept His Oneness. After reading the letter, Belkys consulted her advisers. They suggested going to war with Solomon, but she did not wish to fight. Instead, she sent gifts to Solomon. When Solomon refused the gifts, she decided to visit him herself.

Before she arrived, Prophet Solomon had her throne brought to his palace. When Belkys entered and saw her throne there, she was amazed. She was even more astonished when she saw Solomon's palace made of crystal over water. She realized that such power and beauty could only come from Allah. She then abandoned the worship of the sun and believed in Allah, the Lord of all the worlds.

Prophet Solomon ruled people and other creatures with justice throughout his life.