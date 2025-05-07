KazanForum to bring together Russia, Islamic world in Tatarstan next week

An international economic summit focused on strengthening ties between Russia and the Islamic world will begin Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan.

KazanForum, first launched in 2009 between Russia and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, will be held for the 16th time this year.

KazanForum 2025 aims to boost trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties in the capital of Tatarstan.

Representatives of international organizations, public and financial institutions, embassy officials, politicians, investors and businesspeople will attend the forum, for which Anadolu is the global communication partner.

The forum will host various events, including discussions on Islamic finance and the halal industry.

A cooking competition will also be held as part of the cultural program, with young chefs under the age of 25 from more than 100 countries, including Türkiye, set to compete.

The forum will explore practices in participation finance, a system that promotes sustainable development and fosters international cooperation.

This year's event will run from May 13 to 18. Last year's edition drew more than 20,500 participants from 87 countries.





