Muslims observe sacred night of Qadr with prayers and reflection

The Night of Qadr, described in the Quran as "better than a thousand months," will be observed today. This night marks the beginning of the revelation of the Quran and is considered a sacred night in Islam, known as a time when "the gates of heaven open, and prayers and repentance are accepted."

The Quran describes the Night of Qadr as follows: "Indeed, We sent it (the Quran) down during the Night of Qadr. And what will make you know what is the Night of Qadr? The Night of Qadr is better than a thousand months. The angels and the Spirit (Gabriel) descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter. Peace it is until the emergence of dawn."

The Directorate of Religious Affairs will hold prayers and worship services in mosques across the country to observe the night.

"Fasting during the day and worshiping during the night is recommended," said Ihsan Çapcıoğlu, a member of the High Board of Religious Affairs. He emphasized that certain days and nights, such as the Night of Qadr, are given special importance in the Quran and the life of the Prophet Muhammad. Çapcıoğlu noted that fasting during the day and worshiping at night is recommended on this night, with the last ten days of Ramadan being particularly significant. He added that the Night of Qadr should be sought during the odd nights of the last ten days.

He also referred to the Prophet Muhammad's statement that "those who worship and pray on the Night of Qadr with faith will have their past sins forgiven."

Çapcıoğlu advised reciting the prayer of the Prophet Muhammad: "O Allah, You are the Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness. So forgive me." He concluded by urging prayers for Muslims suffering injustice and oppression around the world, such as in Gaza, East Turkestan, and Rohingya. He called for prayers for peace, security, and unity among Muslims and for the unity of the country.