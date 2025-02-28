Ramadan begins Saturday with first Taraweeh prayer and Iftar

The month of Ramadan, the month of peace, mercy, and blessings, begins on Saturday. The first Taraweeh prayer will be held tonight in mosques across the country, followed by the pre-dawn meal (Sahur) for the first fast. The first Imsak and Iftar will take place in Iğdır, and the last Imsak and Iftar will be in Çanakkale.

Ramadan, one of the three holy months of great importance to Muslims, will begin on March 1, Saturday.

The first Taraweeh prayer of the month of Ramadan will be held on Friday, February 28, followed by the Sahur early on March 1, and the first Iftar will take place the same day.

Longest and shortest fasting hours by province: On the first day, the longest fast will be 12 hours and 56 minutes in Osmaniye, Kastamonu, Antalya, Bilecik, Denizli, and Balıkesir, while the shortest fast, 12 hours and 54 minutes, will be observed in 30 provinces. In the remaining 45 provinces, the fasting duration will be 12 hours and 55 minutes.

The difference between the longest and shortest fasts on the first day in Turkey will be 2 minutes.

The longest fast in the world will be 14 hours and 47 minutes in Wellington, New Zealand.

In this month, when worships such as fasting, Taraweeh prayers, giving Fitr, reciting the Qur'an, and completing the reading of the Qur'an are performed, and the needy are cared for more than usual, Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power), which the Qur'an states is "better than a thousand months," will be observed on March 26.

Ramadan Feast will begin on March 30.

The High Council of Religious Affairs of the Presidency of Religious Affairs has determined the amount of Fitr this year to be 180 Turkish Liras.