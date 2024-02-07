What Prayers and Dhikrs should be Recited on the Night of Ascension

The Three Months, known as a season of wisdom for Muslims, commence with the month of Rajab and conclude with Ramadan. Within these months, there are two significant nights observed during the first month, Rajab, with the second being the Night of Ascension. The Night of Ascension in 2024 falls on Tuesday, February 6th. Every sincere prayer uttered from the heart on this sacred night holds special significance. So, what prayers should be recited on the Night of Ascension? Here are the prayers to be recited on the Night of Ascension...

The Night of Ascension, a miracle of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is a significant occasion for the elevation and forgiveness of the servant. On the Night of Ascension, Muslims emphasize acts of worship and remembrance of Allah as they uphold the tradition of fostering family ties. Remembering and glorifying Allah during sacred nights are highly valued. The Night of Ascension marks an important milestone in the spiritual journey of the believer. So, what remembrances should be observed on the Night of Ascension? Which supplications and praises should be recited on the Night of Ascension? Let's delve into the remembrances and praises to be recited on the Night of Ascension...

We are currently within the esteemed Three Months, revered in the Islamic world. These three months begin with the month of Rajab and conclude with Sha'ban, followed by Ramadan. Every act of worship performed during these months is filled with wisdom.

In the month of Rajab, which falls within the Three Months, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) experienced a very special event. This event, known as the Isra, is considered sacred for Muslims.

The Quran is a source of healing for believers. Those who are recipients of Allah's address should engage in ample recitation of the Quran and strive to comprehend its meanings.

Therefore, believers endeavor to cleanse themselves of spiritual impurities by reciting the Quran during sacred days and nights.

The Prophet (PBUH) said: "To say, 'Subhanallah, Alhamdulillah, La ilaha illallah, and Allahu Akbar' is more beloved to me than anything the sun rises upon." (Muslim, Remembrance, 32 - Tirmidhi, Invocations, 128)

"Subhanallah" means "Glory be to Allah." This phrase, which emphasizes the transience of the world, is included in the remembrance that exalts Allah and expresses gratitude to Him.

The event commemorated as the Night of Ascension is celebrated as a festival. This day, observed each year in the most beautiful manner, should also be spent in the most virtuous way in 2024.

The Night of Ascension in 2024 falls on Tuesday, February 6th. The Night of Ascension, which occurs during the first week of February and falls on a Tuesday, is observed with specific programs in Muslim countries.

The month of Rajab is considered sacred in the Islamic world and is respected as one of the forbidden months. Our Prophet (PBUH) also highly esteemed this month.

In the month of Rajab, there are two nights of spiritual significance. The first Friday night of Rajab is known as the Night of Regaib, and the 27th night is the Night of Ascension. The Night of Ascension is an important night when Muslims are commanded to perform the five daily prayers.

On such a blessed night, Muslims should spend their time reciting the Quran, performing worship, remembering Allah (SWT), and mentioning the Prophet (PBUH).

The importance of the Night of Ascension is highlighted by the following saying of the Prophet (PBUH): "There are five nights on which supplications are not rejected: the first night of Rajab, the middle night of Sha'ban, Friday night, the night of Eid al-Fitr, and the night of Eid al-Adha." (Beyhaki, Sunan, Shuabul-Iman, 3/342)

There are certain practices to be followed on the Night of Ascension. These include reciting the Quran, sending blessings upon the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), performing voluntary prayers, sincerely repenting for past sins, engaging in abundant remembrance of Allah, seeking forgiveness from fellow Muslim brothers and sisters, and reconciling with those with whom one has disputes.

In addition to the mentioned practices, it is essential to study the verses, hadiths, and their interpretations related to this blessed night from relevant books, either individually or collectively.

There are various remembrances (dhikr) that can be recited at any moment in our lives, especially to observe blessed nights in the best way possible.

Performing the remembrance of Allah (dhikr) is not obligatory, but it is highly virtuous. One of the remembrances that can be recited on the Night of Ascension is sending blessings upon the Prophet (salawat).

"Allahumma salli ala Muhammad"

"O Allah, bestow blessings upon our master Muhammad and upon the family of our master Muhammad."

Reciting the Kalimah Shahadah (Testimony of Faith) frequently is essential for those who wish to observe the Night of Ascension by remembering Allah (SWT). The Kalimah Shahadah is one of the remembrances frequently used by Muslims to remember Allah (SWT). The Prophet (PBUH) said, "The most virtuous remembrance is 'La ilaha illallah' (There is no god but Allah)." (Tirmidhi, 3383)

"La ilaha illallah"

"There is no god but Allah."

"Hasbunallahu wa ni'mal wakeel" is one of the most beautiful expressions of reliance on Allah. This phrase, meaning "Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of Affairs," beautifully illustrates a believer's trust in Allah.

Reciting the remembrance "Hasbunallahu wa ni'mal wakeel" abundantly on the Night of Ascension is hoped to attract the mercy of Allah.

There is no specific dua (supplication) that must be recited on the Night of Ascension, but in Islamic belief, every sincere and heartfelt dua holds significance. A supplication made on such a blessed night will indeed be precious. Below is an example of a supplication:

"O Allah! I seek refuge in You from incapacity, laziness, cowardice, miserliness, old age, hardness of heart, negligence, dependency, humiliation, and the torment of the grave. I seek refuge in You from poverty, disbelief, disobedience, discord, hypocrisy, show, and insincerity. I seek refuge in You from deafness, muteness, madness, leprosy, and evil diseases."

Ebu Umame (RA) narrated a hadith about a supplication that the Prophet (PBUH) recited, "The Prophet (PBUH) recited many supplications, but we could not memorize them. So we said, 'O Messenger of Allah! You have recited many supplications, but we could not memorize them.' Then the Prophet (PBUH) said, 'Shall I teach you a supplication that encompasses all of those supplications?' He then said: 'Say:'

"O Allah, I ask You for the goodness that Your Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) asked You for. And I seek refuge in You from the evil from which Your Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) sought refuge. You are the One from whom help is sought, and Yours is the ability, and there is no power except with Allah."

Muslims frequently recite supplications of repentance and seeking forgiveness. Considering blessed days and nights as opportunities for purification, Muslims repent for their sins and recite supplications of repentance and seeking forgiveness. Below is an example of a supplication of repentance:

"O Allah! You are my Lord! There is no god but You. You created me, and I am Your servant, and I abide by Your covenant and promise as much as I can. I seek refuge in You from the evil of what I have done. I acknowledge Your favor upon me, and I acknowledge my sin, so forgive me, for there is none to forgive sins but You."

The Quran is a source of healing for believers. Those who are recipients of Allah's address should engage in ample recitation of the Quran and strive to comprehend its meanings.

Therefore, believers endeavor to cleanse themselves of spiritual impurities by reciting the Quran during sacred days and nights.

The Prophet (PBUH) said: "To say, 'Subhanallah, Alhamdulillah, La ilaha illallah, and Allahu Akbar' is more beloved to me than anything the sun rises upon." (Muslim, Remembrance, 32 - Tirmidhi, Invocations, 128)

"Subhanallah" means "Glory be to Allah." This phrase, which emphasizes the transience of the world, is included in the remembrance that exalts Allah and expresses gratitude to Him.

"Hasbunallahu wa ni'mal wakeel" is one of the most beautiful expressions of reliance on Allah. This phrase, meaning "Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of Affairs," beautifully illustrates a believer's trust in Allah.

Reciting the remembrance "Hasbunallahu wa ni'mal wakeel" abundantly on the Night of Ascension is hoped to attract the mercy of Allah.

"Lā Ḥawla wa lā Quwwata illā billāh"

The Prophet (PBUH) said, "This phrase is one of the treasures of Paradise." (Tirmidhi, Invocations, 57)

Known as the "hawqala," this remembrance is among the most powerful expressions of remembrance. The phrase, meaning "There is no power and no strength except with Allah," is one of the remembrances that can be performed regardless of time and place.

The fact that the Prophet (PBUH) himself recited this remembrance has led it to remain on the tongues of Muslims throughout the centuries.

The Prophet (PBUH) said: "To say, 'Subhanallah, Alhamdulillah, La ilaha illallah, and Allahu Akbar' is more beloved to me than anything the sun rises upon." (Muslim, Remembrance, 32 - Tirmidhi, Invocations, 128)

"Subhanallah" means "Glory be to Allah." This phrase, which emphasizes the transience of the world, is included in the remembrance that exalts Allah and expresses gratitude to Him.

The Prophet (PBUH) said: "The most virtuous remembrance is 'La ilaha illallah'." (Tirmidhi, 3383)

The Kalimah Shahadah, meaning "There is no god but Allah," has been one of the most frequently used remembrances by Muslims throughout history to remember Allah (SWT).

The Prophet (PBUH) said:

"I praise Allah with praise that fills the heavens and the earth." (Bukhari, Invocations, 65)

The phrase "Subhanallah wa bihamdihi" meaning "Glory be to Allah and His is the praise" is mentioned in a hadith of the Prophet (PBUH). Therefore, Muslims use it to remember and glorify Allah.

The Prophet (PBUH) said:

"After every obligatory prayer, you should recite 'Subhanallah, Alhamdulillah, Allahu Akbar' thirty-three times each." (Bukhari, Call to Prayer, 155 - Muslim, Mosques, 142 - Abu Dawood, Witr, 24)

The phrase "Subhanallah" meaning "Glory be to Allah" is included in the admonition of prayers. It is a very common remembrance. It has been used by the Companions and successors (Tabi'in).

Performing voluntary acts of worship and turning towards Allah are essential on special days and nights. Therefore, reciting remembrances and praises (dhikr) on the Night of Ascension is one of the practices that Muslims should follow.

As Allah (SWT) and His angels send blessings upon the Prophet (PBUH), Muslims are commanded to send blessings and peace upon him as well. (Quran, 33:56)

The Prophet (PBUH) said: "There are five nights on which supplications are not rejected: the first night of Rajab, the middle night of Sha'ban, Friday night, the night of Eid al-Fitr, and the night of Eid al-Adha." (Beyhaki, Sunan, Shuabul-Iman, 3/342)

Therefore, Muslims seek to attract Allah's mercy and forgiveness through efforts such as prayers on sacred nights. We pray to be able to spend the Night of Ascension in the most beneficial way.









