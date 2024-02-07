How can we observe the Night of Ascension (Miraç Kandili) in the most beautiful way?

◾ The most beautiful journey of the servant, the Night of Ascension, took place centuries ago. The Messenger of Allah embarked on a journey one night from Mecca to Jerusalem, and from there, ascended to the heavens. This night journey is called Isra, and the ascension to the heavens is called Miraç. The Night of Ascension, which contains three great tidings for believers, is observed by believers through worship, prayer, contemplation, recitation, and voluntary acts of worship. So, how can we observe the Night of Ascension in the most beautiful way?

◾ We have eagerly awaited the Three Months composed of the months of Rajab, Sha'ban, and Ramadan for months, and these months hold a special place in our religious lives. During this season, even the winds remind us of the Majesty of Allah...

◾ On this sacred night when the events of Isra and Miraç took place, Muslims gather in mosques to remember Allah and repent for forgiveness.

◾ The word Miraç means "to ascend, to climb, to rise to the sky." The event, which took place at night while people were asleep, is considered one of the greatest miracles in Islamic history.

◾ The Night of Ascension is the event where our Prophet (PBUH), with the grace of Almighty Allah (SWT), was taken from the Sacred Mosque to the blessed precincts of Masjid al-Aqsa, the first Qibla of Islam, and then ascended to the presence of Allah (SWT).

◾ Exalted be the One who took His servant on a night journey from the Sacred Mosque to the Farthest Mosque, whose surroundings We have blessed, in order to show him some of Our signs. He alone is the All-Hearing, the All-Seeing. [Surah Isra, verse 1]

◾ On the Night of Ascension, through the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), three great tidings are given to Muslims. These are the obligation of the five daily prayers, the forgiveness of those who do not associate partners with Allah, and the last two verses of Surah Al-Baqarah.

↪ Prayer:

◾ The indispensable duty of the believer, the pillar of the religion, the act of worship that prevents one from evil and distraction from life, is designated as the five daily prayers on this night.

↪ Glad tidings of forgiveness:

◾ The two verses revealed on the Night of Ascension are a supplication that believers will adopt as a daily routine.

◾ Regarding the verses that include the good news of Allah's forgiveness of those who do not associate partners with Him, the Prophet (PBUH) says: "At the end of Surah Al-Baqarah, there are two verses that whoever recites them in a night, they will be sufficient for him; they protect him from every kind of evil." (Bukhari, Fadailul-Qur'an 10; Muslim, Musafirin 255)

◾ The third glad tidings is the last two verses of Surah Al-Baqarah, known as "Amenarrasulü": "The Messenger believes in what has been sent down to him from his Lord, as do the faithful. They all believe in Allah, His angels, His scriptures, and His messengers. 'We make no distinction between any of His messengers,' they say, 'We hear and we obey. Grant us Your forgiveness, our Lord. To You we all return.' Allah does not burden any soul with more than it can bear: each gains whatever good it has done, and suffers its bad. 'Our Lord, do not take us to task if we forget or make mistakes. Our Lord, do not place on us a burden like the one You placed on those before us. Our Lord, do not place on us a burden we have not the strength to bear. Pardon us; forgive us; have mercy on us. You are our Master, so help us against the disbelievers." [Surah Al-Baqarah, verses 285 - 286]

◾ The Prophet (PBUH) said, "For a person who prays with the congregation until the end of the night, he will have a reward as if he prayed the entire night. And for a person who prays with the congregation for the 'Isha' and Fajr prayers, he will have a reward as if he prayed the entire night." (Tirmidhi, Salat 165 - Abu Dawood, Salat 47)

◾ One of the first acts of worship that can be performed on the Night of Ascension with great reward is to pray in congregation. Walking to the mosque, where every step is counted as a reward, and praying in congregation, which is 27 times more virtuous, is appropriate.

◾ One of the ways to observe the Night of Ascension in the most beautiful way is to repent to Allah. Authentic narrations mention that the Prophet (PBUH) repented every day.

◾ Majestic nights like the Night of Ascension are important for a sincere repentance. With a promise not to repeat sins on this night, a Muslim can open a completely new page in his life.

◾ One of the most beautiful deeds to be performed on the Night of Ascension is to remember Allah and engage in contemplation, which is frequently mentioned in the Quran.

◾ A believing person who remembers his Lord by mentioning Him and contemplates on the greatness of Allah avoids sins and draws closer to his Lord. And a person who contemplates evaluates himself and remembers the greatness of his Lord.

◾ During blessed days and nights, believers give charity from their possessions and hearts to purify themselves. This act cleanses both wealth and hearts, as well as psychology. Moreover, giving charity evaluates wealth in the sight of Allah and brings blessings to life.

◾ The essence of the Ascension is the servant's arrival at the presence of his Lord by transcending the worldly matters, by separating from the worldly desires, or by having no smell of the world on him, in other words, by moving away from the material world.

◾ The obligation of the five daily prayers being imposed on us on the Night of Ascension actually points to this. The Ascension of the servant is through prayer, and his ascent is only possible through prostration.







