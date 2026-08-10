Daily weight-loss pill orforglipron approved in UK

A once-daily weight-loss pill that works in a similar way to injectable drugs such as Mounjaro has been approved for use in the UK.

Orforglipron, which will be marketed under the name Foundayo, was authorized by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), making it "the first regulator in Europe" to approve the tablet for weight management and type 2 diabetes, according to the agency.

The drug is manufactured by Eli Lilly and Company, which also makes Mounjaro, one of the best-known injectable medicines used for weight management and type 2 diabetes.

"Following rigorous assessment of orforglipron's safety, quality, and effectiveness, we are pleased to be the first regulator in Europe to authorize this tablet for weight management and type 2 diabetes," Julian Beach, the MHRA's executive director of healthcare quality and access, said in a statement on Monday.

"As with all GLP-1 receptor agonists, this is a prescription-only medication, and the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of orforglipron under close review."

Orforglipron belongs to a class of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. It mimics the action of glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone naturally released by the body after eating.

The drug acts on areas of the brain involved in appetite regulation, helping people feel fuller for longer while reducing hunger and food cravings. It is intended to support weight loss alongside an appropriate diet and lifestyle.

For people with type 2 diabetes, orforglipron can also help reduce high blood sugar levels.

Unlike injectable weight-loss medicines, the treatment is taken once a day as a tablet. It can be taken at any time of day, with no restrictions on food or water intake.

Treatment starts at 0.8 mg and increases through doses of 2.5 mg, 5.5 mg, 9 mg, 14.5 mg and 17.2 mg. Patients should spend at least one month at each dose level and follow the instructions provided in the patient information leaflet.

The most common side effects of orforglipron include nausea, constipation, diarrhoea, vomiting, indigestion and abdominal pain.

The approval comes as demand for weight-loss medicines continues to grow in the UK.

Despite the UK regulatory approval, Foundayo is not currently available through the National Health Service (NHS).

As with other newly approved treatments, any decision on whether the drug should be made available through the NHS will follow established processes, including an assessment by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the MHRA said.