WHO announces hantavirus outbreak over

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Thursday that the hantavirus outbreak could be considered over after the final contact of an infected person on the cruise ship MV Hondius completed quarantine and tested negative.

"No further cases have been reported since the 25th of May. We're therefore very pleased to say that WHO considers the outbreak of hantavirus over," Ghebreyesus announced during a news briefing.

He noted that the total number of cases from the outbreak remained at 13, including three deaths, and added that more than 650 contacts were identified and monitored across 33 countries and territories.

"Although the outbreak is over, WHO will continue working with governments and partners to advance our understanding of this outbreak and of hantavirus more generally," Ghebreyesus said.

He added that WHO is coordinating a study involving 21 countries to better understand how the disease develops and to support the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines for future outbreaks.

AVERAGE OF 38 CASES EVERY DAY FOR PAST 2 WEEKS IN CONGO



"Meanwhile, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Ebola outbreak continues to expand with an average of 38 new confirmed cases every day for the past two weeks. As of today, 1406 cases have been confirmed, and 438 people have died," Ghebreyesus said.

He said WHO had strengthened its response, noting that testing capacity had expanded to 10 laboratories and that contact tracing had improved, with four in five contacts being monitored. He added that treatment capacity had also expanded, with around 650 beds available across 22 health centers.

Ghebreyesus added that clinical trials of two therapeutics had begun with the enrollment of the first patient.

"Also today, WHO has given emergency use listing to the first molecular diagnostic test for Bundibugyo virus. Despite all this progress, we continue to face significant challenges, including mistrust and violence," he added.

2,300 DEAD, 5000 INJURED AFTER VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKES



Ghebreyesus also said the recent earthquakes in Venezuela left 2300 people dead, 5000 injured and almost 16,000 homeless.

He said the organization had dispersed $1.5 million from its contingency fund for emergencies and sent over 6 metric tons of emergency medical supplies with another 28 metric tons due to be shipped in the coming days.

"The earthquake compounds an already severe humanitarian crisis, stretching a health system that was already struggling to meet people's needs," Ghebreyesus said.