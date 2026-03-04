228M children worldwide expected to live with obesity by 2040

The number of children and adolescents living with obesity worldwide is projected to rise from 177 million in 2025 to 228 million by 2040, according to a new report from the World Obesity Federation.

The projection was published in the 2026 World Obesity Atlas report, which warns that childhood obesity is increasing rapidly across the globe.

"Childhood obesity is rising at an unprecedented rate," it says, noting that the trend is becoming a major global public health issue.

According to the atlas, the global prevalence of obesity among children aged 5-19 is expected to increase from 8.7% in 2025 to 11.9% by 2040.

The report said the surge in childhood obesity represents a major shift in global nutrition trends.

It estimates that between 2025 and 2027, the number of school-age children living with obesity will surpass those who are underweight for the first time worldwide.

More than 180 countries have seen increases in childhood overweight and obesity since 2010.

"Childhood obesity is no longer confined to high-income settings; it is a global social and economic development challenge," the report emphasizes.

Large numbers of affected children are concentrated in the world's most populous countries.

The report estimates that China, India and the United States account for tens of millions of children living with obesity, while more than 200 million children with high body mass index (BMI) are concentrated in just ten countries globally.

Researchers warn that the trend will have long-term consequences for health systems worldwide.

"Without urgent action, rising obesity rates will place growing strain on health systems, communities and future generations," it warns.

The report also said childhood obesity significantly increases the risk of developing non-communicable diseases later in life.

"Obesity in childhood frequently persists into adulthood, increasing the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers," it added.

Health experts estimate that at least 120 million children aged 5-19 could develop early signs of chronic diseases linked to high body mass index by 2040 if current trends continue.





